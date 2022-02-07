Police investigating 6 overdose deaths in 2-block area of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis are investigating the overdose deaths of six people over one day within a two-block area of the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire department responded to eight overdoses — six of them fatal — between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

All the incidents happened along two blocks on Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood.

Officials said two firefighters also were treated at a hospital after suffering reactions to an unknown opioid while responding to the calls. The names of the victims have not been released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.