Police investigating 6 overdose deaths in 2-block area of St. Louis

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis are investigating the overdose deaths of six people over one day within a two-block area of the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire department responded to eight overdoses — six of them fatal — between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

All the incidents happened along two blocks on Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood.

Officials said two firefighters also were treated at a hospital after suffering reactions to an unknown opioid while responding to the calls. The names of the victims have not been released.

