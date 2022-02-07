Advertisement

Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter

Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a hallucination of SpongeBob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.(WNEM)
By James Paxson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – After a 3-year-old girl’s body was found in a trash bag in Michigan, the girl’s mother told an investigator she had a hallucination in which SpongeBob told her to kill the girl or face death from her television.

Child Protective Services investigator Ryan Eberline testified in a preliminary investigation of 22-year-old Justine Johnson on Feb. 4. Johnson is charged with first-degree child abuse and felony murder related to the Sept. 16 death of Sutton Mosser, WNEM reported.

Sutton turned 3 years old just two days before her death.

Eberline interviewed Johnson in jail Oct. 1.

“The conversation was very pieced out,” Eberline said in court. “We would review things and go back to those things. Overall, the conversation, from what I could conclude, was that near the date of the 16th she had left her mother’s house walking and passed out in the graveyard.”

Eberline said Johnson told him she tried to kill herself in her own apartment. She also told him what she could remember about what happened to her daughter.

“She told me that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of what happened to Sutton, that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks,” Eberline said. “She was getting hallucinations from the TV that had instructed her to take her daughter’s life or they would kill her. It was SpongeBob (Squarepants) who was saying these things on the TV. If she didn’t do what she did to her daughter, they would kill her. She said she was afraid for her life and she had lost her mind.”

Officers with the Oscoda Township Police Department arrived at the home of Johnson and her two brothers early in the morning Sept. 17. They received a call from one of the brothers about a small human foot that was seen protruding from a garbage bag outside of the home.

After investigating, police found the remains of Sutton wrapped in bedding and placed in a garbage bag, dressed only in a pink and white disposable diaper.

There is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Johnson on Feb. 28. She is in jail without any bond.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from creek in west Springfield
Man changing tire along I-44 near Springfield seriously hurt in crash
Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in north Springfield, police searching for suspect
A $65-million project known as the “Iron Grain District” is the works for the Republic...
‘Iron Grain District’ in the works for Republic, Mo. community, plans include retail and residential development
Silver Dollar City acquires 800 acres of land near former Indian Ridge resort construction

Latest News

FILE - China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
Missouri Supreme Court weighs law against federal gun rules
Authorities arrested Bobby Naylor and Breanna Wallace after a driver shot at a Wright County...
Driver shoots at Wright County deputy during pursuit, two arrested
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Pedestrian killed when drawbridge opens in Florida