POTHOLE PROBLEMS: Springfield and MoDOT crews working to repair potholes after winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield and MoDOT are preparing for a lot more potholes to show up after last week’s stretch of snow and ice.

Freezing temperatures are the culprit. As ice melts and cars hit loose pavement, more and more potholes are created.

A pothole truck and crew with the city of Springfield is out Monday monitoring roadway conditions across the city and repairing potholes as they see them. The city says since we are in the winter months, crews utilize a “cold mix” asphalt to fill the potholes.

It’s important to note that this is a temporary patch. Crews will be back in the springtime to complete a more permanent repair for potholes as temperatures get warmer.

Darin Hamelink, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer, says to keep a few things in mind if you come across a pothole.

”Try to always look ahead. If you look ahead 50-100 feet and see one coming, slow down or avoid it if you can,” said Hamelink. Move over if you have an option just to change lanes, and then, if you get to a safe location, you are going to want to report it to us.”

The City of Springfield expects to fill around 3,000 potholes throughout the course of the year.

If you see any potholes you can report them to MoDOT or the City of Springfield. You can call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 or CLICK HERE to report a pothole. You can call the City of Springfield at 417-864-1010 or the CLICK HERE to report a pothole.

