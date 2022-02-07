Advertisement

Springfield City Council to consider plan to repurpose closed elementary school

City of Springfield
City of Springfield(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Feb. 6, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will meet Monday to discuss several issues around Springfield.

One of the topics of discussion will be the repurposing of the closed Doling Elementary School on West Atlantic Street. The city council will review a bill calling for the building to be used as business offices, retail stores and a studio for art, dancing and more.

The proposed project, which would happen under the ownership of New Moon Studio Space, would utilize the vacant school building and parking lot.

City council is not expected to vote on this bill Monday, but a public hearing will be held on rezoning of the property.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include possible discussions over e-scooters and the potential approval of a few grants.

