Springfield Council to discuss Capital Improvement Program, breakdown of possible $9 million project at The Fieldhouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking forward to the next six years in projects and goals in the city. The Springfield City Council is set to discuss the 2022 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) at tonight’s council meeting. The program includes 128 projects for 2022, totaling $137,156,188. 157 more projects are included for 2023-2027, totaling $471,285,067. It includes everything in the city, from the airport and public safety facilities to environmental services and the zoo.

You can view the full 156-page document here: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/17700?fileID=224329

One project included in this year’s CIP involves expanding The Fieldhouse Sportscenter. The City of Springfield purchased The Fieldhouse in September 2021 and it has been operated by the Springfield Greene County Park Board since.

https://www.ky3.com/2021/09/29/springfield-greene-county-park-board-assumes-ownership-fieldhouse-sportscenter/

Jenny Fillmer Edwards with the park board says regional basketball tournaments are held at the facility, and it is used for basketball leagues. But, the park board has its eye on something bigger.

“In order to attract some of the larger tournaments that the community is losing out on right now, we need a facility that has eight indoor courts in the same location,” explains Fillmer Edwards. “That’s just something that Springfield doesn’t have. The Fieldhouse was built with a plan to expand, so there are currently four indoor courts there with the possibility of adding another four to a total of eight. If we were able to expand that, we could serve people from outside of the area, which brings visitors to Springfield. And that’s important because they stay in hotels, they eat in restaurants, they shop in shopping districts, they spend money while they’re here.”

She says the cost is around $9 million to build the four courts and expand the parking lot, based on current costs. But, Fillmer Edwards says there is not a timeline on when the board would like to see it happen, and a funding source has not been identified. She says putting the project on the CIP is the very first step.

For tournaments and leagues to be hosted at the Fieldhouse, teams have to pay a fee. There are also equipment rentals, concessions, and other revenue streams at the facility. So, why not use that income for the expansion?

“We’re still in the process of paying off the actual purchase of it,” says Fillmer Edwards. “We’re in a multi-year plan with the City of Springfield to pay that off. Generally, parks programs do not pay for themselves. We’re a governmental funded agency, we benefit from sales tax revenue, as well as a small portion of property tax, and that’s really the primary funding source for not just The Fieldhouse, but really all of the facilities in our park system. So, it’s somewhat unrealistic to think that a program is going to pay for a facility. That’s just not how it works.”

Springfield City Council meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. at historic city hall, 830 N Boonville Ave. Residents can stream council meetings live on the city’s YouTube page.

