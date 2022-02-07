Advertisement

Thieves hit Springfield auto sales shop over weekend, steal $30K worth of goods

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A weekend burglary has set back a family-owned Springfield business more than $30,000.

Thieves hit Shuler’s Auto Sales and Service sometime when the shop was closed between Friday and Sunday. Shuler’s is located in the 3000 block of W. Chestnut Expressway in west Springfield.

Jack Shuler, the owner of Shuler’s Auto, received a call from the police that his garage door was up.

When Jack went to check it out, he found someone had broken in and took Cadillac escalade, a pick-up truck, laptops, inspections stickers, tools, checks, credit cards, and almost all their dealer tags.

“When I walked in, the air conditioner was pushed out into the middle of the floor here,” said Shuler.

The thieves also took off with the keys to every single car on the lot.

Shuler says he doesn’t think someone did this alone, but he doesn’t have proof because his security system didn’t go off. He had a new one installed Monday.

