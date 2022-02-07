Two women, charged in separate Laclede County child death cases, plead not guilty

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two women accused in separate child death investigations in Laclede County both pleaded not guilty to criminal charges Monday.

Naomi Johnson and Angela Coleman will both head to trial after pleading not guilty during arraignment hearings Monday morning.

Johnson is charged in the death of Kimber McDowell, a toddler who died at an unlicensed daycare on June 3, 2020. More than a year after the toddler’s death, Johnson was officially charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to investigators, Johnson told authorities she put the child to bed for a nap. According to a previous KY3 report, per court records, she focused her attention on several other children she was watching before discovering Kimber wasn’t breathing.

A disposition hearing is set for April 4 in Johnson’s case.

Coleman is charged with first-degree child endangerment in the death of Mason Sadler. Family members say Mason drowned in a pond on Aug. 29, 2021. Coleman was supposed to be caring for Sadler during the time he died, per court records.

Per previous KY3 reporting, on the day the boy drowned, Coleman told police she went upstairs to go to the bathroom, then noticed Mason was missing. Nearly a month later, on Sept. 24, Coleman told a state investigator she went upstairs to sit on her bed and closed her eyes for a minute because she was “winded.”

Coleman’s attorney has filed a motion for a change of venue in the case to Camden County. No further court dates have been scheduled yet.

