Bolivar school district installs air purifiers, bottle filling stations

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars in new equipment is arriving at the Bolivar School District.

The district is installing 225 air purifiers in school buildings. Superintendent Richard Asbill says the purifiers remove germs and bad odors that may be in the air, as well as COVID-19. He explains it works through a two-stage system using bipolar ionization and a HEPA filter. Smaller units are being put in each classroom, and larger units that filter more air are being put in common areas like cafeterias, gyms, and libraries.

“These units provide us another way that we can make this a safe environment and a healthy environment for kids to do learning, which is job number one,” says Andy Love, Principal at Bolivar Intermediate School.

Asbill explains the air purifiers are being paid for with a $600 thousand federal pandemic relief grant, funneled through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Asbill says he wishes money for the purifiers was available two years ago.

“The unfortunate part of responding to a pandemic is learning what we don’t know,” explains Asbill. “So we were, and are, doing a lot of disinfecting and sanitizing in the different rooms. Air purification is just one of those additional mitigation strategies. It’s also difficult for us to respond financially. So as money becomes available and they send it to school districts, we’re able to respond with our mitigation plan.”

But are the air purifiers going to be effective? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HEPA air purifiers can be effective against COVID-19, especially when used with universal masking. But, the Environmental Protection Agency has said that bipolar ionization, which these units also use, can create harmful levels of Ozone indoors if not manufactured and maintained properly. The agency recommends using an air purifier that meets UL 2998 standard certification to be ozone-free, if a purifier that uses bipolar ionization is going to be used. The company that produces the purifiers purchased by the district, ISO-Aire, says on its website that the units meet that standard. Asbill says “I was aware that we are supposed to have ‘ozone free’ components.’” ISO-Aire also claims the purifiers utilize components “that protect us by eliminating 99.99% of potentially harmful particulates.”

Bottle refilling stations

The Bolivar School District is also replacing all of the water fountains in schools with bottle refilling stations. Some of the fountains at Bolivar Intermediate School have been replaced, but this is an ongoing project.

“Our students are able to have their own bottle, they have access to water when they need it so we’re not lined up with 25 kids at one time trying to all drink from one fountain,” says Asbill. “In this case, we’re able to kind of stagger that.”

Replacing the water fountains will cost around $50 thousand. That cost is also being covered by federal pandemic relief funding.

