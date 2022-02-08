Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Giftable boxed chocolates

Here are the top picks from Consumer Reports.
Here are the top picks from Consumer Reports.
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If flowers and jewelry aren’t your thing but you still like a traditional Valentine’s Day gift, how about chocolate? Forget the drug store variety, Consumer Reports reveals some tasty, affordable, and yes even heart-healthy chocolates sure to impress.

Consumer Reports staffers worked hard sampling and evaluating boxed chocolates!

“It was not a dream job,” said Kevin Doyle with Consumer Reports. “Actually, some chocolates that have very good reputations are really terrible chocolates.”

Godiva’s Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box was described as “chewy,” waxy.” And evaluators called Harry & David’s Signature Chocolate Truffles “plastic-y”.

“A really good chocolate is going to be shiny, it’s not going to be dull, it’s going to be snappy, as opposed to sort of waxy or chewy, and in terms of flavor, sugar is not the first thing you should taste when biting into a good chocolate,” said Doyle.

Kevin’s favorite was from Dandelion Chocolate, an artisanal company based in San Francisco. The Single-Origin Truffle Collection has rich, complex confections that topped everyone’s list.

If you want to woo a foodie, try the Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection. Fresh-tasting flavors like wasabi, macadamia nut, olive oil, and curry will please the adventurous palate.

And want to give a gift that’s sure to impress? As tasty as they are beautiful, the Formosa Bonbon Box would be a thrill to receive. One CR tester actually gasped when she opened the box. And your partner might appreciate the gluten-free, vegan, and alcohol-free options.

But maybe you want to give chocolate that will not just win, but also benefit your valentine’s “heart?” – Give dark chocolate - the darker, the better.

“The cacao beans that are used to make dark chocolate contain flavanols, antioxidants that protect cells and help control inflammation,” said Doyle.

Think dark chocolate is too bitter? CR’s professional tasting panel found high-cacao chocolate bars that are so tasty it will be easy to switch!

And, Consumer Reports says if you plan on baking a Valentine’s day dessert, paying more won’t necessarily get you better tasting chocolate. Most people won’t be able to tell the difference. Instead, save the really fancy stuff for snacking!

The Single- Origin Truffle Collection / Dandelionchocolates.com / $45

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Exotic Truffle Collection / Vosgeschocolate.com / $34

Formosa Bonbon Box / Formosachocolates.com / $31

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Twilight Delight Bar / $2.90

Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate Bar / $6.70

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Bar / 60 cents.

