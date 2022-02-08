COVID-19 cases in Greene County declining

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just two weeks ago, Springfield-Greene County hit a peak of an average of 771 cases a day over a seven-day counting period.

Cases dropped down to an average of 289 cases, which is a 37% decline. Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this is huge progress. Hospitals around Springfield like CoxHealth and Mercy are staying busy. Erik Frederick with Mercy says his hospital has 150 COVID-19 patients. He expects the number to decline.

“We do anticipate over the coming days we’ll see the number of starts to decline,” said Frederick. “As folks are coming off their infectious cycle, but having to stay in the hospital, that still puts a burden on the resources and on the health system.”

The same goes for CoxHealth, which has 170 patients.

Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said while the drop in numbers is progress, it’s important to keep moving forward and not backward.

“If we don’t continue to take the steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this won’t be our last surge,” said Schekorra.

He said flu numbers are declining as well with only 54 people infected last week. The county reached its peak in flu numbers at the end of 2021.

