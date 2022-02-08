DEA announces new initiative in Missouri, Arkansas to prevent crime

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Drug Enforcement Administration announced a new initiative that looks to combat an alarming rise in violent drug-related crimes.

Operation Overdrive’s goal is to dismantle drug networks in 34 locations across 23 different states, including Missouri and Arkansas. Last fall, DEA initiated a data-driven approach using national crime statistics and Centers for Disease Control data to identify hot spots of drug-related violence and overdose deaths across the country, in order to devote its law enforcement resources to areas where drug networks are causing the most harm.

Boone County, Arkansas fights drug-related crimes on multiple levels with nearly 65% of current inmates having a history of substance abuse. In 2021, Boone County Sheriffs Office reported one of the largest drug busts in county history seizing more than $1 million in marijuana and weapons. Despite that, drugs continue to be a growing problem in the area.

A trend is seen nationwide, with 279 deaths from overdose daily, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

” It’s a huge issue, it’s a huge issue here in Arkansas and more so in Boone County,” said Sheriff Tim Roberson. “It’s just that it ruins peoples lives.”

”It could be prescription, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, but about 63% of them in jail are dependent on something,“ said Chief Deputy Roy Martin. “There’s a huge effect on the mental side as well and that’s an area we don’t have the programs in place to address that.”

”We’re starting to see meth (cases). Meth is huge in Arkansas and has been for some time,” said Sheriff Roberson. “But we’re starting to see the heroin and the fentanyl in pretty big numbers.”

The DEA is working with local law enforcement to track down drug networks and decrease homicide numbers that have increased 30% since 2020.

”Obviously every little bit helps, if we can even help one person, it’s worth the effort,” said Roberson. ”Will we ever beat it? No, I don’t think that’s possible. But we will hopefully make things better and that’s our ultimate goal.”

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram says the goal of the initiative, which went into place on Feb. 1, is to create safer and healthier communities to live in and “to reverse the devastating trends of drug-related violence and overdoses plaguing our nation.”

