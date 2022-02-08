Advertisement

Federal grant to provide hands-on projects for young children

Partnership between Department of Workforce Development, Springfield Art Museum, Springfield...
Partnership between Department of Workforce Development, Springfield Art Museum, Springfield Public Schools(Missouri Job Center)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Missouri Job Center news release) - The City of Springfield Department of Workforce Development, located at the Missouri Job Center, is the receipt of a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the National Endowment of the Arts.

The NEA grant goes to fund the Art at Work program designed to develop soft skills among elementary-aged students that can be used in the workplace later in life, through group art projects related to career exploration. These monthly sessions are geared toward students who may lack exposure to art, with a focus on increasing community engagement, fostering the development of work-ready skills and allowing access to hands-on art projects.

“We are pleased to partner with the Springfield Art Museum and Springfield Public Schools to bring this program to fourth graders at Bingham Elementary School. This program allows kids to work in small groups and collaborate on art projects related to career paths,” Payne said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile dies after crash near Ozark, police pursuit happened before crash
Former Springfield gym owner convicted in murder of his neighbor
Authorities arrested Bobby Naylor and Breanna Wallace after a driver shot at a Wright County...
Driver shoots at Wright County deputy during pursuit, two arrested
Body recovered from creek in west Springfield
Shuler's
Thieves hit Springfield auto sales shop over weekend, steal $30K worth of goods

Latest News

314 area code running out of new number combinations
Missouri getting additional area code
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
Northwest Arkansas man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
Trial set for northwest Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office