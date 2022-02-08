Federal grant to provide hands-on projects for young children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Missouri Job Center news release) - The City of Springfield Department of Workforce Development, located at the Missouri Job Center, is the receipt of a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the National Endowment of the Arts.

The NEA grant goes to fund the Art at Work program designed to develop soft skills among elementary-aged students that can be used in the workplace later in life, through group art projects related to career exploration. These monthly sessions are geared toward students who may lack exposure to art, with a focus on increasing community engagement, fostering the development of work-ready skills and allowing access to hands-on art projects.

“We are pleased to partner with the Springfield Art Museum and Springfield Public Schools to bring this program to fourth graders at Bingham Elementary School. This program allows kids to work in small groups and collaborate on art projects related to career paths,” Payne said.

