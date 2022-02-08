Former state lawmaker launches bid for Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former state Rep. Jay Martin announced Tuesday that he would seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas governor, portraying himself as a more conservative option for voters in this year’s Democratic primary.

Martin, who served in the state House in 2003-2007, joins a crowded field vying for the party’s nomination in the May primary. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is the only Republican running.

Martin, who ran unsuccessfully for the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in 2006, touted his opposition to abortion and support for gun rights in a brief video announcing his candidacy.

“I’m running to provide a voice for those Arkansans who stopped voting for Democratic candidates because national Democrats do not reflect Arkansas values,” Martin said.

The others running in the Democratic primary are Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell and Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

Term limits bar Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson from seeking reelection this year. Republicans hold all statewide offices in Arkansas and most seats in both chambers of the Legislature.

