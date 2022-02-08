Hooray for Hollywood: Tickets go on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night.

Hooray for Hollywood benefits Isabel’s House and its year-round work to support children and families in the Ozarks and prevent child abuse and neglect.

The event is on March 27. You can watch the Academy Awards live via KY3 and KSPR telecast and experience an evening of glamour and giving! Purchase tickets by CLICKING HERE.

(This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.)

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the nominees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.