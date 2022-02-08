Advertisement

Hooray for Hollywood: Tickets go on sale

Hooray for Hollywood/Courtesy: Isabel's House
Hooray for Hollywood/Courtesy: Isabel's House(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night.

Hooray for Hollywood benefits Isabel’s House and its year-round work to support children and families in the Ozarks and prevent child abuse and neglect.

The event is on March 27. You can watch the Academy Awards live via KY3 and KSPR telecast and experience an evening of glamour and giving! Purchase tickets by CLICKING HERE.

(This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.)

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the nominees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile dies after crash near Ozark, police pursuit happened before crash
Former Springfield gym owner convicted in murder of his neighbor
Body recovered from creek in west Springfield
Authorities arrested Bobby Naylor and Breanna Wallace after a driver shot at a Wright County...
Driver shoots at Wright County deputy during pursuit, two arrested
Passenger dies in crash in Texas County, Mo. Monday morning

Latest News

White powder in envelope forces evacuation of state office in Jefferson City, Mo.
Hy-Vee opening second Springfield store.
Hy-Vee announces opening date for second Springfield store
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri Senate divided over congressional redistricting
Shuler's
Thieves hit Springfield auto sales shop over weekend, steal $30K worth of goods