Hy-Vee announces opening date for second Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hy-Vee announced it will open its second location in Springfield on Tuesday, February 22.

The store is located at 2150 East Sunshine Street. The store will open at 6 a.m.

This Hy-Vee is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region. The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, including a shoe store. The store will employ around 600 workers.

