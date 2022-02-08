Advertisement

Hy-Vee announces opening date for second Springfield store

Hy-Vee opening second Springfield store.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hy-Vee announced it will open its second location in Springfield on Tuesday, February 22.

The store is located at 2150 East Sunshine Street. The store will open at 6 a.m.

This Hy-Vee is one of the company’s first entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state region. The new 93,000-square-foot store will feature several new departments, including a shoe store. The store will employ around 600 workers.

