Missouri getting additional area code

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Public Service Commission News Release) - Missouri will be getting an additional area code, likely by this summer.

The 557 area code will be added to the area now in the 314 area code in eastern Missouri.

The following is a new release issued by the Missouri Public Service Commission Tuesday announcing the new area code:

The Missouri Public Service Commission continues to work with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) and the telecommunications industry on implementation of an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code in the 314 area code region in Missouri.

The new area code will be 557. All existing 314 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed. The 314 area code serves communities such as, but not limited to, St. Louis, Overland, Bridgeton, Florissant, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood and Sappington.

The Missouri Public Service Commission originally adopted an overlay plan for the 314 area code in an order issued on October 24, 2000. However, on September 25, 2001, the Commission delayed indefinitely the implementation of the area code overlay relief plan in order to allow time to test the effectiveness of telephone number conservation efforts.

“Telephone number conservation efforts were successful and as a result, implementation of an overlay relief plan for the 314 area code remained on hold for over 20 years,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Ryan Silvey.

NANPA has indicated to the Public Service Commission that telephone numbering in the 314 area code is again nearing exhaustion. NANPA projects the 314 area code will exhaust in the third quarter of 2022. August 12, 2022 is the earliest date telephone numbers with a 557 area code will be activated and used within the 314 area code. The 557 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 314 area code.

All local calls within this region must be dialed using ten digits rather than seven digits. This area, along with many other areas throughout the nation, are required to eliminate seven digit local dialing by July 15, 2022 in order to accommodate the new 988 abbreviated dialing code for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 557 area code overlay:

● Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

● The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

● What is a local call now will remain a local call.

● Customers in the overlay region must dial 10 digits for local calls and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

● Three digit abbreviated dialing, to the extent currently available, such as 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 will continue to work and not be affected.

