Missouri Senate takes up congressional redistricting, rally held at capitol

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri state senators convened Monday to discuss a congressional redistricting proposal, several hours after a rally at the capitol on the issue.

Senators were initially scheduled to convene at noon on Monday, but discussion did not start until nearly five hours later.

The redistricting proposal under discussion, HB 2117, is sponsored by Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial). The map keeps Missouri’s congressional makeup intact, with six Republican seats and two Democratic ones.

GOP lawmakers released redrawn maps for the state’s eight U.S. House districts ahead of the 2022 legislative session. (KY3)

In mid-January, the Missouri House approved the proposed congressional redistricting map with the 6:2 setup. A Senate committee advanced the proposed map to the floor, and the proposal is now being discussed by state senators.

Prior to the Senate convening Monday, nearly 100 people gathered for a rally at the capitol. The rally was organized for people in support of a 7:1 Congressional map, rather than the proposed 6:2 Congressional map.

A few elected officials also spoke at the rally Monday, including Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Reps. Mike Moon and Nick Schroer, and Sens. Bob Onder and Bill Eigel.

Redistricting, which happens every ten years, is one of the most highly-contested issues among lawmakers. Many Republican senators are opposed to the map that came out of the House because they don’t feel that it accurately represents the political party views of Missourians.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Senate is still in session to discuss redistricting. It is unclear how long lawmakers will discuss the proposal Monday.

The deadline to get the map approved by lawmakers, then signed by Gov. Mike Parson is Feb. 21.

