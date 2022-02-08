Advertisement

Missouri State University groups involving more students in Black History Month events

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - February is Black History Month. Groups at Missouri State University are finding ways to further educate and celebrate black culture.

The Office of Multicultural Programs and the campus community have helped host these events and bring guests, including Aisha Harris. The whole month includes a Tuesday talk series. The focus this month is building up generational wealth and acknowledging black history.

Professors and students are very involved in planning and participating in the events.

”One of the biggest things in our office obviously is making sure that students feel welcomed in our space but also that they want to stay here and see themselves being here,” said Grey Garris, Assistant Director of Multicultural Programs. “They can participate, not just show up, they host and plan and are panel participants. It gives students enough of a connection to be interested in sticking around with the university long term.”

For more information on when and where these will be hosted all month long, see below:

Black History Month/MSU
Black History Month/MSU(ky3)

