Northwest Arkansas man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 52-year-old tourist from Arkansas died while snorkeling off a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys, officials said Tuesday.

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Miller returned to the Sandie Cat catamaran, where the crew helped him on board. He lost consciousness a short time later.

The crew began CPR and took him to the Conch Harbor in Key West. He was then taken to a hospital where he died.

Sheriff’s officials say autopsy results are pending.

