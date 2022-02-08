Taney County home destroyed by flue fire Sunday morning

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Western Taney County fire officials say a flue fire destroyed a Taney County home on Sunday morning.

Fire officials received a call around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 for a house fire on Airport Road. Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt says the snow and ice, combined with the narrow steep roadway to the house, and no fire hydrants nearby made it difficult for crews to put out the flames.

”When we arrived it was clear that the flue had something to do with it because it was on one side of the house and already the flue was starting to fall off,” said Berndt.

Crews say about a third of the roof partially collapsed near the chimney. The family told crews they thought they had working smoke alarms.

“They clearly were not going off, if they wouldn’t have had their dog, for the couple that lived there this could have ended very very tragic.”

Fire officials say you should check your smoke alarm batteries monthly to see if they need to be replaced.

”Smoke alarms are so important for us because our senses are not trained that when we smell smoke we wake up,” Berndt said. “It converts that smoke into a noise that we hopefully wake up to.”

Chief Berndt says no one was injured but the house is a total loss. Fire officials also say if you are using a fireplace, you should get it checked once a year.

