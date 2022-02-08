Advertisement

Trial set for northwest Arkansas man photographed in Pelosi’s office

(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
(Washington County Sheriff's Office via AP File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A September trial date has been set for an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Richard Barnett of Gravette was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6. Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile dies after crash near Ozark, police pursuit happened before crash
Former Springfield gym owner convicted in murder of his neighbor
Authorities arrested Bobby Naylor and Breanna Wallace after a driver shot at a Wright County...
Driver shoots at Wright County deputy during pursuit, two arrested
Body recovered from creek in west Springfield
Shuler's
Thieves hit Springfield auto sales shop over weekend, steal $30K worth of goods

Latest News

314 area code running out of new number combinations
Missouri getting additional area code
Partnership between Department of Workforce Development, Springfield Art Museum, Springfield...
Federal grant to provide hands-on projects for young children
Winter Weather Resources/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather, road conditions in the Ozarks
Northwest Arkansas man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys