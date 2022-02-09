City Utilities and United Way of the Ozarks offering raffle to detonate power station stacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The steam stacks at the James River Power station are coming down with a bang soon.

If you have ever wanted to blow something up, this could be your chance. City Utilities and United Way of the Ozarks are teaming up for an event called “Blasting for the Better.” You could have the chance to press the detonator with the purchase of a raffle ticket.

According to City Utilities, demolition crews have been removing exterior parts of the partially retired power generation station over the last few months. The final step of the process is to collapse the four stacks along the south side of the main building.

The five generators inside James River Power Station have been retired and the stacks are coming down after more than 60 years of generating electricity for the area.

Those towers are a part of Springfield’s history, and Matt Kastner is a part of the power station’s history. Kastner is the Operations Manger of Power Generation at the facility.

“I started on June 19, 1978,” he said. “So little over, well actually quite a bit over 43 years.”

If you step inside the power station, Kastner can explain the ins and outs from bottom to top. He is the longest serving employee at the power station.

”I started out in maintenance,” he said. “So I was a maintenance man. I would unload coal, I welded, whatever they needed done. And I moved into operations in the early to mid 80′s. An operator just runs equipment. They help start up and shut down units. I became a supervisor and operations supervisor, and then an operations manager.”

In the last several months his duties have shifted around a little bit, as City Utilities prepares to bring the towers down.

“I’m still the Operations Manager of Power Generation,” Kastner described. “But I’m pretty much managing the demolition at James River.”

Kastner said there is a lot of work that goes into the cleanup around the site.

”There’s a lot of things over all these years that they have added to this plant,” he said. “So they might find something that’s still alive and still has power to it or something, water pressure, air pressure, whatever. We have to trace it back and find some way to isolate that.”

That work is already underway, and then the steam stacks will come tumbling down.

”We came together and decided we wanted to have an opportunity to raise funds for our community and let it go back into our Community Fund,” said Rachael Walsh with United Way of the Ozarks.

CU and United Way are raffling off $5 tickets for the chance to set off the blast. The money will go towards United Way’s Community Fund.

”We provide funding to nonprofit partners in our community to serve the needs of our community through programs and fund those programs,” Walsh said.

Programs include helping with transportation, job opportunities, financial stability, health, and families in need.

”Hopefully there’s a lot of interest to people that want to push the button,” Kastner said.

City Utilities said it still does actively produce energy on parts of the site. The property still has an active substation and combustion turbines.

Though a part of the power station’s history comes to an end, the rest lives on with those who have been with it for so long.

”I can still walk by pieces of equipment and think about things we’ve done with some of the guys,” Kastner described. “There’s a lot of great people that worked here.”

Donations of $5 per chance can be made by texting BLAST to 91999 and at uwozarks.org/blasting-forthe-better through 5 p.m., February 16 with a winner being selected on Thursday, February 17.

“This is truly that once in a lifetime opportunity to play a key role in this historic event for Springfield,” said Gary Gibson, City Utilities President and CEO. “The partnership with United Way has the potential to raise money and bring attention to the work they do plus provide this unique opportunity to our entire community.”

“For many years, the employees of City Utilities have been leaders in supporting United Way of the Ozarks” said Greg Burris, United Way of the Ozarks President and CEO. “This unique opportunity for our community, and United Way, again depicts how they continually work to support our community beyond philanthropy and volunteerism. Who else implodes stacks for charity?”

