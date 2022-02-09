CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield detectives find a fugitive charged with domestic assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Randal Wayne Boyd, 46 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Randal Wayne Boyd. He’s 46-years-old and wanted on two warrants for failing to appear in court on domestic assault charges. Court records show Boyd also faces burglary and forgery charges in Greene County. Springfield police describe him as approximately 5′10″ tall, 195 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Boyd’s arrest.

