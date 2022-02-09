Advertisement

Dent County mother pleads guilty to charge in starvation death of 10-year-old daughter

Susan Abney/Dent County Jail
Susan Abney/Dent County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A Dent County woman, accused of starving her adopted daughter to death, pleaded guilty in the case.

Susan Abney pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse or neglect of a child in the death of 10-year-old Josie Ann Abney in 2020. In the plea deal, the state dropped a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators say deputies responded to Abney’s house for a report of a girl unconscious. When officers arrived, they noticed the girl was very thin. Investigators say Abney told them said she had not been eating much in the previous week. The girl later died at a hospital.

The doctor told investigators the girl was so dehydrated that they couldn’t draw her blood. And her blood sugar dropped. She weighed less than 40 pounds. Investigators also noticed bruising on the many parts of the girl’s body. Deputies searched Abney’s home and found a child lock on the refrigerator and no food that would be reachable by the girl in the kitchen. Officers also found a drawer full of junk food in Abney’s room.

When investigators interviewed Abney, officers asked why the couple didn’t take the girl to the hospital. Susan Abney said, “I was too scared of what they would think.”

