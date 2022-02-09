Driver dies in single-car crash in western Greene County

NEAR Bois D’Arc (KY3) - A driver died in a single-car crash Wednesday near Bois D’Arc.

Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.

Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Farm Road 94 when the vehicle drove off the road and struck a large tree. The driver died at the scene. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Troopers have not identified the victim. They say he was the only person in the vehicle.

