Driver dies in single-car crash in western Greene County
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEAR Bois D’Arc (KY3) - A driver died in a single-car crash Wednesday near Bois D’Arc.
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Farm Road 94 when the vehicle drove off the road and struck a large tree. The driver died at the scene. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
Troopers have not identified the victim. They say he was the only person in the vehicle.
