Advertisement

Driver dies in single-car crash in western Greene County

Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR Bois D’Arc (KY3) - A driver died in a single-car crash Wednesday near Bois D’Arc.

Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.

Investigators say the driver was traveling west on Farm Road 94 when the vehicle drove off the road and struck a large tree. The driver died at the scene. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Troopers have not identified the victim. They say he was the only person in the vehicle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges
Hy-Vee opening second Springfield store.
Hy-Vee announces opening date for second Springfield store
Juvenile dies after crash near Ozark, police pursuit happened before crash
Plane Crash graphic
Pilot, passenger suffer injuries in plane crash in Stone County, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri Senate Chambers/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Senate GOP divided over gerrymandering attempts
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 3,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 2,300+ new cases
The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Susan Abney/Dent County Jail
Dent County mother pleads guilty to charge in starvation death of 10-year-old daughter