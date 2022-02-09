Drury University to open satellite campus near Kansas City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University is growing.

Tuesday the university announced it will open a satellite campus in Harrisonville, Missouri. That’s south of Kansas City along Interstate 49.

Drury’s evening and online program will launch in Harrisonville on March 15th.

The following is a news release from Drury University announcing the satellite campus:

Residents of Cass County and surrounding areas will soon have higher education opportunities close to home. On March 15, Drury GO, Drury University’s evening and online program, will open a new location in Harrisonville, Missouri, at 512 Westchester Ave.

“Residents of Cass County have worked for several years to bring higher education to the area, and we’re thrilled Drury can fill that need,” says Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd. “Students of the Harrisonville campus will receive a quality education along with intangible growth opportunities that come with the liberal arts learning experience.”

Jeanette Flanner, long time resident of Cass County, was hired as the campus’ regional director. Flanner recently retired as the director of the Cass Career Center where she worked for 18 years to bring educational opportunities to area residents. She says the new Drury GO campus was long awaited and much needed in the area.

“It’s really about providing the community with these opportunities no matter where they are in their stage of life. It’s not just for high school kids about to graduate, it’s about every adult having the opportunity now right in front of them here in Cass County,” Flanner says. “Drury is such a respected university. The more I learned about Drury the more I learned this is the one, this is who I want to be here to help support Cass County.”

Beginning in March, the Harrisonville campus will offer seated classes to supplement Drury GO’s existing online options. Five classes will be offered during the B-block of spring semester, each are 8-week courses:

Fundamentals of Organizational Leadership

Business Foundations

Foundations of College and Professional Success

Business and Professional Presentations

Intro to Law and Legal Reasoning

Class offerings are expected to expand for the fall semester and include 16-week courses in the Education, Public Safety, Health and Behavior Science and Business pathways. This will provide prospects for those seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree in any of these areas as well as opportunities for those seeking a wide variety of certificate completion options or professional enrichment.

Drury will host an information night from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Harrisonville Chamber, 106 S. Independence St. The informal event is open to anyone with questions about pursuing post-secondary education and participants can come and go as they are able.

