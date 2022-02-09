Former Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office employee is accused of unemployment fraud

MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on unemployment fraud charges following a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police.

Michelle Hood, 52, of Norfork surrendered to the detention center Tuesday afternoon to be served with a bench warrant that had been issued for her arrest.

The criminal investigation was initiated after the Baxter County Government had been notified that Hood had received unemployment benefits charged against the county. At the time Hood applied for and received these unemployment benefits she was employed full time by the sheriff’s office and had sustained no loss of wages or income from the county during the period of time in question. Arkansas Workforce Services notified the Baxter County Human Resources Office that over a period of time stretching from the first quarter of 2020 through May 2021, $30,762.00 in unemployment benefits had been paid to Hood that were charged against the county. The Baxter County Human Resources Office had already informed Arkansas Workforce Services in writing in July 2020 that the unemployment charges against Baxter County by Hood to that point were fraudulent.

Arkansas Workforce Services subsequently requested that the Baxter County Human Resources Office conduct a wage audit for the period of March 23, 2020, through April 23, 2001, on Hood. The audit was completed on May 7, 2021, and returned to Arkansas Workforce Services.

On May 28, 2021, Hood was placed on a period of indefinite unpaid suspension of employment by the sheriff’s office pending the receipt of items of documentary evidence that had been requested from Arkansas Workforce Services. Hood was subsequently discharged from her employment with the sheriff’s office on June 4, 2021, after this documentation had been received and reviewed. These records indicated that Hood had falsified state unemployment application documents in order to receive unemployment benefits that she was not entitled to.

At this point, the case file was turned over to the Arkansas State Police to pursue further, with the sheriff’s office cooperating and assisting with the investigation as needed. A warrant for her arrest was issued on January 26. Hood was booked into the Tuesday afternoon on one count of theft of public benefits. She was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond. Hood will appear before the Baxter County Circuit Court later this month.

Hood was employed by the sheriff’s office as a secretary from December 2014 to June 2021.

