Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash killing a woman in Highlandville Tuesday.
The crash happened at Myron White Avenue and Henry Lane. The driver hit the woman as she was walking.
Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle. And we do not know the identity of the victim.
Troopers ask you to call (417) 895-6868 if you have any information on the deadly hit and run.
