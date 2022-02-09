Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash near Highlandville, Mo.

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash killing a woman in Highlandville Tuesday.

The crash happened at Myron White Avenue and Henry Lane. The driver hit the woman as she was walking.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle. And we do not know the identity of the victim.

Troopers ask you to call (417) 895-6868 if you have any information on the deadly hit and run.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the Highlandville area on February 7, about 3:30 p.m. A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian then fled the scene. Anyone with information, please call 417-895-6868 pic.twitter.com/fdtCbJKe1z — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) February 9, 2022

