Missouri Highway Patrol searching for driver in deadly hit and run crash near Highlandville, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash killing a woman in Highlandville Tuesday.

The crash happened at Myron White Avenue and Henry Lane. The driver hit the woman as she was walking.

Investigators do not have a description of the vehicle. And we do not know the identity of the victim.

Troopers ask you to call (417) 895-6868 if you have any information on the deadly hit and run.

