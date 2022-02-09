New Moon Studio Space: The effort to breathe new life into Springfield’s Doling Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The century-old Doling Elementary school on west Atlantic hasn’t been used as a school for nearly two decades. But on Monday, a special use permit went before the Springfield City Council for public comment. If approved, the permit could be the first step in giving the old building a new purpose.

“The school used to be kind of a neighborhood center,” says Kate Baird, co-founder of New Moon Studio Space. “It was built to be a place for learning and growth... and it can be that again.”

Kate Baird and her husband Mike Stevens want to turn the school into New Moon Studio Space. The goal is to give artists and other creatives a rentable space for their work in an open and inviting environment. There will also be space for art classes and other education. It’s a process that started about a year ago when Baird discovered what she calls a need for studio space in Springfield.

“A studio building like this, dedicated to workspace for artists, is something that doesn’t exist here to my knowledge,” says Baird. “At least, not at the same scale outside of a university situation. Springfield is a great place to be an artist in a lot of ways, but if there’s not a physical space where you can do your work, that’s a problem for a lot of people.”

But it could be a while before any changes are seen. Baird still needs to purchase the building, get the right permits finalized, and at least start renovations.

“Right now we’re trying to get architectural plans that will allow a contractor to give us a solid estimate of what it will take to do the work that’s needed,” says Baird. “We know it will be a lot of work... but it doesn’t have to be a vacant building, it doesn’t have to get knocked down. It can still be of use to the community.”

You can learn more about the project on the New Moon website here: https://newmoonstudiospace.com/

