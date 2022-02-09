Advertisement

Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department terminated an officer after prosecutors filed sex crimes charges.

Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge. A city of Nixa spokesperson said he was terminated from his job on Tuesday.

The city of Nixa highlighted Scott’s work as an officer in October of 2021. In the employee spotlight, the city noted the officer stopped 60 dangerous drivers in 2021. He also testified many hours in court.

