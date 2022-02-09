Advertisement

Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn in overtime

Arkansas players, from left, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate after...
Arkansas players, from left, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate after defeating Auburn 80-76 in overtime following an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers (22-2, 10-1) rallied.

The Tigers had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

