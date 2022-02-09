Pilot, passenger suffer injuries in plane crash in Stone County, Mo.

NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A pilot and a passenger suffered injuries in a plane crash near Table Rock Lake on Tuesday.

The crash happened on a private runway off of Stallion Bluff Road. Investigators say the plane crashed in the woods.

The pilot, from Kansas, suffered moderate injuries. The passenger suffered minor injuries. Another passenger on board did not suffer any injuries.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the wreckage on Wednesday morning.

