Silver Dollar City, Herschend Enterprises offering employees free college tuition through “Grow U” program

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A company that owns and operates numerous themed attractions across the country has announced it will pay for 100% of tuition, books, and fees for all its employees that are seeking a college education.

Herschend Enterprises, which operates 25 attractions including Silver Dollar City, Dollywood, and The Harlem Globetrotters said all 11,000 of its employees will now have an easier way to pursue their educational goals through its “GROW U” program.

The program is available for full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers. Herschend Enterprises will also provide additional funds for people who pursue programs in hospitality, engineering, human resources, or art design.

“Whether it’s to pursue a new dream or advance their career with us, we care about our employees’ personal and professional growth, because we believe that their futures should be grown with love, not loans,” CEO Andrew Wexler said. “Our team members’ success is our success – and that’s why we’re thrilled to make this benefit available to all, regardless of their role in the company and without the burden of debt.”

The company is working with Guild Education to connect workers with educational providers.

Herschend Enterprises operates attractions in numerous states, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Missouri, and Georgia.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

