Springfield City Council receives update on prevalence of nuisance properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nuisance properties have been a subject of scorn for many Springfield residents over the years.

Blighted or abandoned houses, trash, grown-up weeds for those who live around these places it creates a host of concerns from squatters moving into the vacant structures to a decrease in property values for being located next to the squalor.

But the city is determined to do something about it.

“There is a new sheriff in town,” Dwayne Shmel said on Tuesday following his lunchtime meeting with the Springfield City Council. Shmel is the Director of Building Development Services that implements and monitors local, state, and federal codes.

But it is also his department’s job to enforce nuisance property violations.

Schmel actually arrived at the job last spring but has since been getting up to speed on the seriousness of the situation in Springfield.

On Tuesday he presented his findings to the council including a spot inspection his staff did on the north side just to get an idea of how prevalent the nuisance property problem is in town.

“They drove by 18,204 parcels north of Chestnut Expressway and 18.2 percent of all the properties are in violation of our nuisance ordinance,” he told the council. “Now some of this could have been transitional. It was a snapshot in time. Somebody who had trash in their front yard could have gone out and cleaned it up three days later. But later this summer we’re going to do the same thing south of Chestnut Expressway and see what happens there.”

His crew also researched the local homeless population.

“Right now we calculate 111 individual encampments among 38 properties,” Shmel said. “That’s one reason why we have one inspector solely dedicated to homeless camps so they can help track the locations of the camps and be more efficient in the abatement of the trash that’s created by the homeless camps.”

Shmel also went through the numbers of other nuisance property enforcement areas.

The BDS received 536 service requests in 2021 about dangerous buildings and determined that 382 of them were actual blighted buildings compared to 202 actual cases in 2020. The city ended up demolishing 42 blighted structures in 2021, up from 17 in 2020.

There were 1,931 actual nuisance trash cases in 2021 (out of 3,380 public requests) with the property owners cleaning up 1,551 of them.

In comparing the last four years 2021 had the most number of reviews when it came to cases of trash, overgrowth, dangerous buildings, and zoning although part of that could be due to an increase of the BDS staff.

“I can’t say enough about how hard the staff has been working,” Shmel said.

Schmel was not asked to provide any concrete solutions to the problems at the meeting but members of the council did express frustration with a large number of repeat offenders as well as owners and landlords being given too much time to address their violations.

Schmel agreed that the process of fixing nuisance properties currently takes too long and that frequently the city is left holding the bag in doing work that the owners should be doing.

“So I do want to communicate to the most egregious and repeat offenders that I have zero tolerance,” he said.

But it is obvious that Schmel and the council have a lot of work to do in deciding how to address this complicated issue.

“Ultimately I think we need to change our codes and ordinances to address the real-world situation that we’re experiencing in Springfield,” Schmel said. “BDS just enforces the laws and ordinances so I can only be as effective as the laws I enforce. And we’ll need to migrate to a city-initiated program rather than a complaint-based program. We want the city to have the resources to go out into the community, look at it through an expert eye, and identify the true cases.”

When asked what he believed his most significant suggestion might be?

“The thing I have seen that differentiates Springfield from other communities is the lack of a city-wide trash collection system in place,” he replied. “I think having unified trash would benefit the city. It would not eliminate all of the nuisance complaints associated with trash but right now individuals are left to their own accord and I think having city trash would be a step in the right direction.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.