Springfield police chief, prosecutor argue against self-defense bill in Missouri Legislature

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors and police say Senate Bill 666, a proposed self-defense bill, would make murder legal in Missouri. However, the state senator behind it says it’s being used in other places already.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke out for the first time about senate bill 666 at the city council Monday.

“If that legislation was to pass in its current form I don’t see any positive coming out of it,” the chief told KY3 the next day.

That current form of the proposal requires self-defense is presumed in cases of deadly force unless proven otherwise. Those opposed to the bill are calling it the “murder bill” because they say you could shoot anyone anywhere and say it was self-defense. Republican State Senator Eric Burlison, who sponsored the bill, says this isn’t a new concept.

“It’s not unique. This language is in place in states like Florida and even next door in Oklahoma,” State Senator Burlison says.

“The individuals who live in those states have the confidence to know if use a firearm to defend themselves that they’re not going to be strung through some expensive lengthy trial,” he adds.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says the way it interacts with existing laws in Missouri makes it different.

“For example in Florida, you’re presumed to act reasonably if you’re in your home and someone is unlawfully entering,” he explains. “The way the Missouri statute is, it gives a presumption of reasonable in every assault. It’s not that it’s controversial, it’s a bad law.”

In January, Patterson sent a letter to State Senator Burlison about the bill and shared his thoughts on it. It was one Chief Williams and Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott signed off on.

“It’s pro-criminal not the second amendment,” Patterson says.

The bill is in committee where it’s being debated before it makes it onto the senate floor.

