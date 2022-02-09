Advertisement

Springfield Police Department initiative hopes to remind drivers to not leave an empty car running

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In January alone police reported 112 vehicles were stolen in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department says it’s mostly a crime of opportunity. Drivers leave their cars on and unattended to run a quick errand or warm it up. Police say 51% of cars stolen in Springfield are taken from a garage, driveway, or apartment complex.

The Springfield Police Department is focusing on an initiative where they are putting yellow warning flyers on cars left running. This, instead of a ticket, serves as a way to bring awareness to the crime.

