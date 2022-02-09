Springfield’s police chief says officer body cameras prove accountability

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a full year since officers in Springfield strapped on body cameras.

Police chief Paul Williams says they’ve proven to be effective. He says once he received approval from the city council, it took about two years to get them online. He says they’ve done well to protect officers and the community.

“In the past, we just had the word of the two people. You can’t give more weight to one or the other. But now we have the camera that is the determining factor,” Chief Williams said.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department started wearing body cameras in January 2021. During that time, Chief Williams says more than 120,000 calls for service were handled. Fewer than 100 complaints were filed against officers. Even fewer of those complaints required the footage to be reviewed.

“Twenty-one times either the person said, oh there’s video, oh never mind. Or they came in and viewed the video and said, oh it didn’t happen like I thought it happened. I’d like to withdraw my complaint,” he said.

He says nine complaints were fully investigated.

“One of those was sustained. The officer absolutely did something wrong. We’ve corrected that behavior,” he explained.

Chief Williams says there wasn’t a real push from the community for the technology at first.

“Nationwide there was a whole lot of stuff going on two or three years ago and that kind of came home,” said Chief Williams.

Black Lives Matters protests erupted throughout Springfield. Around that same time, cell phone video was distributed on social media depicting claims of police abuse. In response, the department released dashboard camera footage showing its perspective of the traffic stop in question. A lawsuit by the man accusing officers of wrong-doing was dismissed. He says many questions were raised then.

“We don’t know what our police department is doing. That lack of clamoring suddenly turned into shouting for, hey we need these. Why don’t we have these? When that came about I said yes, I’d like them, and here’s the plan. Here’s what we’d like to do,” explained Chief Williams.

Kai Sutton, president of the Springfield chapter of the NAACP said, “We’re not looking for the results to say that there’s an abuse of power. We’re definitely not looking for that. But it’s the fact of the citizens having access to the footage as well, for it to go before the citizens’ review board so that everyone involved can have a voice.”

She, along with many others, advocated for the cameras for everyone’s safety.

“If we can create a relationship where we’re allies to one another, that includes holding each other accountable, law enforcement and our community members to be ethical. The truth needs no protection,” she said.

“We would have been fine without them,” said Chief Williams. “But it certainly has made that questioning and those concerns or those perceptions. It allows us to address those a lot quicker. It makes my job easier.”

In addition to the body cameras, Chief Williams says every police vehicle has a dashboard camera that works with the same system. Williams says he is currently working to recruit civilian staff to assist with processing at least 75,000 pieces of footage.

