HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Harrison and her two pet dogs died in a fire inside her camper.

Firefighters say, Catherine Waters, 33, died from smoke inhalation in the fire Monday morning. She could not escape the camper.

Investigators say they do not expect foul play.

