Big changes coming to Missouri State Parks

For the second year in a row, Roaring River State Park in Cassville was the most visited state park in Missouri.(ky3)
By Zachary Dodge
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some big changes are coming to the Missouri State Parks website.

Improvements to its online reservation system are being rolled out on Tuesday, February 15th. Users will now be able to buy and send e-gift cards, make cave tour reservations at the same time as booking a campsite, and reserve shelters online. One of the biggest changes though will be an interactive map with multiple photos of each campsite, so campers can get a better idea of what’s available before picking an area to pitch their tent. Think of it like Google Maps Streetview, but inside a state park.

“These are real-time maps,” explains David Kelly, Director of Missouri State Parks. “They have satellite so you can see the tree cover and things like that, but it will also show you real-time whether that site’s available. It’s just using technology to meet user needs.”

Another major change will be seen when using the website’s search bar. Kelly explains it will now show similar state parks within a 70-mile radius, if the park you’re looking at is already fully booked.

“We’ve got some great parks all over the state, and I think with the new system and some of the new features, hopefully, they’ll explore some state parks that they’ve not been to before,” says Kelly.

Finding those hidden gems will cost just a little bit less too, at least until next year. Starting Tuesday, reservation fees -- which are separate from rental fees -- will be lower. Making an online reservation will now cost $6.50 instead of $8.50, and making a reservation over the phone will cost $8.00, instead of $8.50. Kelly says the cost to Missouri State Parks for offering reservations is going down, so it’s passing that on to residents.

“Because more people are going to the web... and changes in technology and competition... that impacted the price,” says Kelly. “It’s been good not only for Missouri State Parks but for our visitors.”

Between Tuesday and the end of the year may be the best time to go to a state park if you want to save the most money. Starting January 1, 2023, it will cost $2.00 more per night to rent a basic campsite or a campsite with electricity access, and $3.00 more per night to rent a site with sewer, water, and 50 AMP electric access.

“We look at our costs, like electric costs going up and fuel costs and staffing costs, and we use that to factor in our camping rates,” says Kelly. “So we adjust fees... just to make sure that we’re covering our costs. Our basic campsite fee in 2023 will be $15.00. So it’s still a pretty reasonable nightly rate to get out as a family and experience camping.”

28 revenue bond-funded at 22 different parks across the state are going to start later this year as well. $60.2 million in bonds were sold in October of last year to fund the projects. Table Rock State Park and Roaring River State Park are two of the local parks getting improvements in the next five years. For a breakdown of each project at each state park, follow this link: https://mostateparks.com/revenue-bonds#:~:text=Missouri%20State%20Parks%20proposed%20a,19%2C%202021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

