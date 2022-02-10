Advertisement

Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man

Joseph Sparks
Joseph Sparks(SPD)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have identified a body found in a west side creek over the weekend as a man missing since late January.

Officers on Wednesday said there are no signs of foul play in the death of Joseph Sparks, 38.

On January 25th police put on a missing person alert for Sparks, who had last been seen the night before at the Veterans Coming Home Center on N. Jefferson Ave.

The alert said that Sparks suffered from diagnosed mental illness.

A passerby discovered the body Sunday, February 6th near Mount Vernon and West Bypass.

