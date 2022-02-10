Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have identified a body found in a west side creek over the weekend as a man missing since late January.

Officers on Wednesday said there are no signs of foul play in the death of Joseph Sparks, 38.

On January 25th police put on a missing person alert for Sparks, who had last been seen the night before at the Veterans Coming Home Center on N. Jefferson Ave.

The alert said that Sparks suffered from diagnosed mental illness.

A passerby discovered the body Sunday, February 6th near Mount Vernon and West Bypass.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.