Advertisement

Carroll County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office asking for help to purchase 35 Glock-19′s

By Noah Tucker
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Sheriffs Office came to the county quorum court meeting in January asking for $28,000 to purchase 35 Glock-19′s. The agency is one of only a handful in the state of Arkansas that doesn’t supply new deputies with a uniform firearm.

The sheriff’s office says this can create problems in dire situations with each deputy using a different gun and ammunition/magazines not always being interchangeable.

“Right now we all carry different weapons,” said Carroll County Lt. Blake Ringberg, who is a part of the criminal investigations division. “The shooting that we were doing earlier today, there were two different calibers. So they can’t switch magazines, two totally different guns.”

Lt. Ringberg compares the problem to firefighters. He says you wouldn’t expect a firefighter to supply their own firetruck or turnout gear. Adding it would also help with training, knowing each deputy is familiar with using the same weapon. The $28,000 would not only purchase the handguns, but also other necessary equipment.

“That’s not just the guns, also the holster, the magazines’ pouches, the magazine and also a weapons light that goes on the end of the gun,” explained Lt. Ringberg. “It would be able to give the deputies the whole setup to operate efficiently.”

The Glock-19 is considered widely as the industry standard in law enforcement. Deputies supply their own firearm plus utility belt which is estimated at around $1,500.

”Oh we feel like this is a legitimate need, absolutely,” said Judge Ronda Griffin, who was recently appointed as the county official last month. “Most of us were not aware that deputies have to have their own firearms, bring in their own firearms.”

The only problem is money. The 2022 budget is already signed. Griffin explained the county is tied up with several large purchases it is making this year.

”We need to wait and see where our money is flowing right now,” said Judge Griffin. “We have some major purchases that we are using this year, we’re trying to upgrade our emergency communications.”

The county court decided for the time being to place the purchase on hold; with hopes of granting the request in the future.

”They have all said yes, this is something we need to try and make happen, which is great,” said Lt. Ringberg.

“There are several things high on our list, including the guns,” said Judge Griffin. “We need to study the situation more and hopefully the county can help them with that as soon as possible. I appreciate them reaching out to us, we have a great working relationship and will continue to do so.“

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Driver killed in crash in western Greene County identified
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri Gov. Parson holds roundtable discussion in Springfield on workforce development and education
Across the Ozarks, small businesses have taken heavy hit after hit from the pandemic. Farm...
Nixa, Mo. restaurant owner looks to sell amid pandemic struggles
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a train in Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a crash with train in Springfield, Mo.
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Mild weather is expected Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy but Warm Friday