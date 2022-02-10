Carroll County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office asking for help to purchase 35 Glock-19′s

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County Sheriffs Office came to the county quorum court meeting in January asking for $28,000 to purchase 35 Glock-19′s. The agency is one of only a handful in the state of Arkansas that doesn’t supply new deputies with a uniform firearm.

The sheriff’s office says this can create problems in dire situations with each deputy using a different gun and ammunition/magazines not always being interchangeable.

“Right now we all carry different weapons,” said Carroll County Lt. Blake Ringberg, who is a part of the criminal investigations division. “The shooting that we were doing earlier today, there were two different calibers. So they can’t switch magazines, two totally different guns.”

Lt. Ringberg compares the problem to firefighters. He says you wouldn’t expect a firefighter to supply their own firetruck or turnout gear. Adding it would also help with training, knowing each deputy is familiar with using the same weapon. The $28,000 would not only purchase the handguns, but also other necessary equipment.

“That’s not just the guns, also the holster, the magazines’ pouches, the magazine and also a weapons light that goes on the end of the gun,” explained Lt. Ringberg. “It would be able to give the deputies the whole setup to operate efficiently.”

The Glock-19 is considered widely as the industry standard in law enforcement. Deputies supply their own firearm plus utility belt which is estimated at around $1,500.

”Oh we feel like this is a legitimate need, absolutely,” said Judge Ronda Griffin, who was recently appointed as the county official last month. “Most of us were not aware that deputies have to have their own firearms, bring in their own firearms.”

The only problem is money. The 2022 budget is already signed. Griffin explained the county is tied up with several large purchases it is making this year.

”We need to wait and see where our money is flowing right now,” said Judge Griffin. “We have some major purchases that we are using this year, we’re trying to upgrade our emergency communications.”

The county court decided for the time being to place the purchase on hold; with hopes of granting the request in the future.

”They have all said yes, this is something we need to try and make happen, which is great,” said Lt. Ringberg.

“There are several things high on our list, including the guns,” said Judge Griffin. “We need to study the situation more and hopefully the county can help them with that as soon as possible. I appreciate them reaching out to us, we have a great working relationship and will continue to do so.“

