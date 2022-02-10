Chiefs fan donates Super Bowl tickets bought at halftime of AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund has three front-row Super Bowl tickets for sale thanks to a very generous, if somewhat jilted, Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Clayton Funk watched the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers in Miami two years ago. He was also on hand for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LV loss against the Buccaneers in Tampa last year.

Fast forward 11 months, and Funk is watching the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs are dominating the first half. A long touchdown from the Bengals’ Samaje Perrine cuts into the lead, and a Chiefs gamble at the goal line comes up empty, but Kansas City still goes into the locker room 21-10, and there’s a prevailing sense, as was the narrative coming into the game, that the Chiefs will cruise to victory.

Funk bet on it.

“My decision to buy tickets at halftime looked like a good decision at the time, until it wasn’t,” he said Wednesday.

Enter Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and a drop-eight defense that held the once-infallible Chiefs offense to three points in the second half.

The Bengals took home the AFC Championship, and Funk was left with three Super Bowl tickets he no longer had any interest in using.

Front-row tickets. And passes to the Champions Pre-Party. And a three-night stay at the swank-tastic W Los Angeles-Wests Beverly Hills hotel. Also, game day transportation.

The tickets are valued at more than $17,000. Each.

Funk could have put the ticket package up for sale, but he didn’t. Instead he inquired about highly regarded charities in Greater Cincinnati and was pointed to Joe Burrow’s fund.

“While I wish the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl once again, I’m excited to offer my support to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund,” Funk said.

The tickets can be purchased here, if you’re inclined. Section 104, seats 13-15. The purchaser can contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740-753-1111 for information on the rest of the package.

Burrow established his hunger relief fund at the FAO in 2020 in partnership with and under the oversight of the Athens County Food Pantry.

Donations have poured in during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run.

Donations have come in increments of $9, representing Burrow’s jersey number, $31, representing the number of years since the Bengals last won a playoff game. (Not anymore!)

Burrow sparked the movement of giving in his 2019 Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, where the Athens native expressed sympathy for the plight of those who go hungry in his hometown.

“Coming from southeast Ohio, the poverty rate is almost twice the national average,” Burrow said. “There are so many people there who don’t have a lot, and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”

As a result of that speech, the Athens County Food Pantry received more than $500,000 in donations.

The fund has raised more than $1.4 million in total.

