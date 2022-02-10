City of Monett, Mo. reviewing outdoor utility breaker box requirement

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A push to update the electrical system in Monett has some community members a little charged up.

The City of Monett is requiring homes to add a new safety feature -- an outdoor breaker box. The city has been working to update utility standards for the last year.

“In the past here in the city, we haven’t always had clear standards on what people need on their house,” City of Monett Utility Superintendent Skip Schaller said. “It’s kind of word of mouth. So we’re kind of following along with what other utilities around us are doing. We’re getting set standards.”

Adding breaker boxes outside of the home is one of those new standards.

”Our feeling is it’s important, especially when you see some of these older houses that they’re selling stuff in that kind of condition,” Schaller described. “We feel that there should be a certain standard of safety there that goes with the home.”

Schaller said improving emergency response is one of the biggest motivations.

”If there’s a fire, the firemen can hit it and and you have the power out and it’s much safer,” he said. “And they’re working on it instead of maybe they got to wait 15 minutes until one of our service guys get there and maybe have to cut the power poll.”

Some people living in Monett said they are worried about the price of adding an exterior breaker.

”This in particular was $1,500 to put in,” said Shelley Budd. “If I didn’t have help putting this in, I wouldn’t have ever been able to do it. I would have waited six months or longer trying to build up that amount of cash.”

Shelley Budd already added an exterior breaker a few years ago, but Budd is worried for others in the area.

”This is a low income area,” Budd described. “These people live here because the homes are older, and it’s cheaper.”

The city said the effort will help improve the safety of older homes.

Some residents, like Budd, also worry about what will keep others from tampering with the box.

”I have that [lock] on here because there’s a lot of crime,” Budd said. “I mean, people walk up and down the street. There’s an alley behind my house that people walk up and down all the time.”

Schaller said strangers breaking into exterior breaker boxes “doesn’t happen all that often.” He said he is aware of some of those concerns, particularly from realtors in the area.

“They’re bringing up some good points,” he said. “There’s issues. Everybody’s hitting it right now.”

He said that includes supply shortage and labor issues, which is why Schaller said the city is working with people who need extensions.

All residential homes are now required to have exterior breakers, but Schaller said right now the city is focusing on enforcing the policy on homes that are for sale.

Schaller said the city is having ongoing discussions with realtors in the area to discuss some of the concerns. The city is reviewing the policy and its enforcement.

”We’re working with them to try to see if we can’t kind of work this process to where we get the safety features we want and get stuff up to our standard and help move the process along for the owners and for the realtors,” he said. “I want to have it to where it’s kind of a partnership with us to where, you know, the realtors don’t feel like we have shoved something on them to do our job.”

The local real estate board declined an interview, but it said it is hopeful an agreement can be reached.

