Endangered Person Advisory: Police searching for woman who left Springfield Skilled Care Center

Kelsey S. Jones, 26, disappeared from the Springfield Skilled Care Center in the 2400 block of West Grand Street on February 7.
Kelsey S. Jones, 26, disappeared from the Springfield Skilled Care Center in the 2400 block of West Grand Street on February 7.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman reported missing for several days.

Kelsey S. Jones, 26, disappeared from the Springfield Skilled Care Center in the 2400 block of West Grand Street on February 7. She has scars on her left wrist and right thigh. She has a tattoo on her upper right arm.

She has been diagnosed with lupus. She also suffers from mental illness from a head injury. Jones is without her medication and requires care.

If you see Jones, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

