Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

