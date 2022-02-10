Advertisement

INFLATION RISING: Costs for everyday goods increasing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The price for basic items is skyrocketing.

The Labor Department says consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January compared to a year ago. It’s the largest year-to-year jump since 1982.

The Labor Department said prices of everything to gas, food, furniture, electricity, and more have jumped to new highs.  Labor officials said higher wages, low supply, increased spending has greatly affected inflation.

Ozarks-area drivers, Chris John and Lori Kosma, said they are unhappy as prices rise.

“I think my feelings are shared by just about everybody,” said John Kosma. “Everybody’s feeling that these days so it’s kind of hard but just got to keep going.

“I’m retired, so I don’t have to go to work, but it’s a big burden for people that have to drive,” said Lori Kosma.

Prices for a broad range of goods and services accelerated from December to January — and not just for items directly affected by the pandemic. Apartment rental costs rose 0.5% in January, the fastest pace in 20 years. Electricity prices surged 4.2% in January alone, the sharpest rise in 15 years, and are up 10.7% from a year earlier. Last month, household furniture and supplies rose 1.6%, the largest one-month increase on records dating to 1967.

Food costs, driven by pricier eggs, cereal, and dairy products, increased 0.9% in January. Airfares rose 2.3%. New car prices, which have jumped during the pandemic because of a shortage of computer chips, were unchanged last month but are up 12.2% from a year ago. The surge in new-car prices have, in turn, accelerated used-car prices; they rose 1.5% in January and are up a dizzying 41% from a year ago.

