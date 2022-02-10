Jasper County deputies arrest teenager wanted for kidnapping, raping 2 underaged girls

CARTHAGE Mo. (KY3) - Jasper County deputies arrested a teenager wanted for kidnapping and rape of two 13-year-old girls.

Grant Henson, 19, faces statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and kidnapping charges.

Investigators say Henson drove to East Prairie, Missouri, and picked up the first girl. They say he assaulted the girl and held her against her will at his home. Authorities reported the girl missing. Investigators say they later found another 13-year-old victim from a county in northern Missouri.

A judge did not set a bond for Henson.

Investigators say during the investigation they discovered Bryan Henson, 22, was also with an underaged girl at the same home. Bryan Henson faces a statutory rape charge. A judge set bond at $100,000.

