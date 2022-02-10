Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: a low cost opportunity to get your dog obedience training

Dog training now being offered at the Humane Society of SW Missouri
Dog training now being offered at the Humane Society of SW Missouri
By Leigh Moody
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, one of the best ways to keep your dog from running off is to get them trained.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri re-started its training classes this month. It’s one of the first and best things you can do when you adopt or get a new dog, so they don’t run off and get lost.

“They always say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but that’s definitely not true.”

Humane Society marketing manager Katie Newcomb says any dog, whether it’s a puppy or an older adult, can benefit from their obedience training.

“They’ll learn the normal commands like sit, shake and lay down, just really building confidence between the dog and the owner.”

Other simple commands you’ll learn, like stay and here, can be crucial to keeping your dog from running off, especially if you just got them.

“They don’t necessarily know you that well at first. It takes about three months for an animal to fully adjust to the new environment, a new home, you, so training can definitely create that bond where they want to stay with you.

Katie adds, “it also creates a way for them to teach them how to listen to your commands, your voice, your words, your emotion, whatever you choose to use. That can help keep them in a safe place rather than using their nose to meet new animals, new smells, whatever it is.”

And while you’re at the shelter for training, be sure to take advantage of their inexpensive microchip clinics, so you can get your pet back if they get lost.

“If the animal did get loose for whatever reason and was taken to a vet or shelter, we can scan them here, it will tell us who the owner is, what their number is and even a location.”

The four week course is $75 for an animal adopted from the humane society and $95 for other dogs. That will get you personalized teaching from the shelter’s owner trainer.

“You get a pretty close relationship with the trainer. We try to limit how many people are in each class, especially now with Covid, so we’re very aware of what’s going on. We definitely want to make sure we can focus on your dog and you as much as possible.”

Click on the Humane Society’s link below to sign up for the classes.

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

