Man charged for assaulting SPD Officer Mark Priebe makes virtual court appearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The man charged for ramming his car into Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe back in June of 2020 had a virtual court appearance on Thursday.

Jon Routh is charged with assault and armed criminal action in connection to the incident.

On Thursday, Routh waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He appeared virtually because he is currently at the Fulton State Hospital.

According to court records, he was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. Routh underwent a mental evaluation and has since been declared competent. The case will now head to Greene County Circuit Court

Officer Mark Priebe and his wife Heather also attended the hearing. The two said Thursday marked the first time they have seen Routh, aside from photos.

“I haven’t really given him, this guy, much thought honestly,” Priebe told KY3. “Because that is a negative thing occurring in our lives as a family. I mean right now, I guess the police officer in me, it’s just another court hearing. It may be different as we go.”

Officer Priebe’s wife Heather said Thursday’s court hearing came with emotion.

“They let Mark roll up to the table with the prosecutor and that made it real,” Heather Priebe said.

Priebe said hearing the term “victim” in court was difficult for him.

“It’s obviously going to be different because I’m now the victim, which as Heather said, was kind of hard to swallow, being a cop and never really being a victim,” he described.

Officer Priebe and his wife said they felt a sense of hope after Thursday’s hearing.

“When we got a notification that he was competent enough to understand the charges and understand what his attorney was telling him, that gave us a little bit of hope,” he said. “A glimmer of hope that, okay well they’re still going to keep treating him, that’s why he’s still up at the department of mental health in Fulton. So that’s a good sign and it definitely helps.”

The two are now mostly focused on what lies ahead.

“Our big issue is that we want it to go to court,” Officer Priebe said. “We want them to deem him competent enough to stand trial to seek that justice that we deserve.”

They each are hopeful they can eventually move forward.

“The word that comes to my mind is accountability,” Heather Priebe said. “It’s just like with anything, you know, it’s being accountable. Whether he knew what he was doing that day or not, he did it. He did it. He made the choice. He made the decision. Whether he was competent or not that day, he is accountable. He needs to just admit that. Let’s roll on.”

Officer Priebe and his wife Heather said they are doing well, after spending more than a year and a half recovering.

“We’re doing really good,” Priebe said. “We’re kind of past all the sickness and stuff, feeling good. Just getting along and getting everything done that we need to get done.”

A positive attitude is key.

“If we didn’t stay positive, it was just going to be one more thing to deal with,” Priebe said.

Jon Routh has a circuit court arraignment scheduled for March 4.

