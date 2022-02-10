Advertisement

Missouri bill criticized as ‘Make Murder Legal Act’ blocked

(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill aimed at strengthening self-defense laws but dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act” by one local prosecutor failed to advance in the GOP-led Missouri Legislature Thursday.

A Senate committee blocked the bill, which would have given shooters the benefit of the doubt that they acted in self-defense.

If passed, it would have meant that prosecutors could not bring charges against people who reasonably believed they were acting in self-defense. Police would need to find probable cause that shooters or other assailants acted unlawfully before arresting them.

Prosecutors and other law enforcement groups had warned that the change would be a significant hurdle in arresting and prosecuting violent criminals.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, who spoke on behalf of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys during a hearing on the bill this week, called the measure the “Make Murder Legal Act.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Driver killed in crash in western Greene County identified
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Latest News

Family loses hundreds of dollars in Facebook Pay scam.
On Your Side: Nixa family loses hundreds in Facebook Pay scam
Carroll County Sheriffs Office asking for help to purchase 35 Glock-19′s
Carroll County Sheriffs Office asking for help to purchase 35 Glock-19′s
Missouri Governor Parson leads roundtable discussion on education, jobs
Redistricting debate in Missouri stalls
Jon Routh appears in court virtually
Man charged for assaulting SPD Officer Mark Priebe makes virtual court appearance